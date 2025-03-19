Cachar (Assam) [India], March 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday attended the centenary celebration of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama and the inauguration of the newly built universal temple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhamsadeva at Silchar in Cachar district, confirmed an official statement

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was one of the greatest spiritual luminaries born in India who made profound contributions to our society.

"Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa not only enriched our Sanatana civilization but also provided timeless wisdom to the world at large," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said that the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission have initiated a universal spiritual movement that has been quietly fostering humanity's spiritual renewal for over a century.

Sarma mentioned that the guiding principles of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission manifest through a diverse array of humanitarian endeavours, addressing various facets of human need and societal welfare, the statement added.

"These initiatives encompass education, healthcare, rural development, self-employment, women's welfare, interfaith dialogue, moral upliftment, spiritual guidance, and disaster relief," the Chief Minister said.

Stating that the teachings of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa find true manifestation in the selfless service of the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama, Silchar, the Chief Minister observed that with a glorious history, this institution has become a beacon of service and spirituality, remaining steadfast in its mission to uplift humanity for over a century.

"The foundation of this noble initiative dates back to 1915 when the Cachar district was ravaged by a devastating flood. Amidst immense suffering and despair, a small group of monks arrived, offering relief and restoring hope. Their selfless service inspired local youth, leading to the formation of the Ramakrishna Seva Samiti under the leadership of Late Kamini Kumar Chanda, a revered figure in the region," the Chief Minister said.

According to the statement, he said that, on February 15, 1939, the Ramakrishna Seva Samiti was formally affiliated with the Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math. This affiliation marked the transformation of the Sevashrama into an official branch center of the Mission.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that the service activities of the Sevashram have touched and profusely impacted thousands of lives. Their initiatives in rural welfare schemes, free coaching centres, and mobile medical services brought relief to countless individuals in remote areas.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister offered deep reverence to Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and extended greetings to Swami Ganadhishananda, the Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram and everybody associated with the institution, the official release added.

He also announced that the State Government will provide Rs 5 crore to the Hospital of the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram (Ma Sarada Charitable Dispensary) and another Rs 4 crore to repay the outstanding debt for the construction of the Universal Temple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhanshadeva at Silchar.

MP Parimal Suklabaidya, Ministers of the Assam Government Jayanta Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul, MLAs Dipayan Chakraborty, Mihir Kanti Shome, Nihar Ranjan Das, Bijay Malakar, President Ramkrishna Math and Mission , Belur Math, Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, Swami Jnanavratananda, Swami Achyuteshananda, Swami Sarvalokananda, Secretary Swami Ganadhishananda, Swami Shubhakarananda and Br. Sarveshachaitanya (Nihal Maharaj) and other dignitaries were present in the programme, the statement said. (ANI)

