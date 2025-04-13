Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated the robotic surgery system at the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati.

Speaking to the reporters, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Today, we have inaugurated the robotic surgery system at the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati. From now on, patients can have robotic surgery for cancer here. With Rs 15 crore given by the government of India, we have installed the Robotic Surgery Machine made in India here."

Also Read | Gold Prices Hit Record High Amid Global Uncertainty Following New Wave of US Tariffs Introduced by President Donald Trump.

With a budget of Rs 15 crore allocated by the Government of India, the made in India, Robotic Surgery Machine, has been installed in Guwahati.

Yesterday, in a post, the Assam Chief Minister, wrote, "Medi JARVIS to aid the Iron Men and Women of real-life--doctors!"

Also Read | Kasganj Horror: Girl Visiting Popular Picnic Spot With Fiance Gangraped in Broad Daylight, Accused Film Video of Sex Assault and Threaten To Circulate It; 5 Arrested.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1911102043848073440

"We are all set to dedicate the Made in India Robotic Surgery Machine at the State Cancer Institute tomorrow which can execute complex surgeries with ease," the post reads.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday lauded the efforts of the Assam Police and leaders from the minority community for ensuring peace across the state amid intelligence inputs warning of possible unrest over the protest on the Waqf Amendment Act.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma emphasized that despite apprehensions of protests on Friday, the situation remained largely calm, with only minor demonstrations reported at three locations.

"Yesterday was Friday, and we had strong intelligence that Assam is going to witness some kind of disturbance as a result of protest by the minority community. We received that input five days ago. Assam Police has worked with and approached every single leader of the minority community. Our SPs got in touch with various Masjid communities and various important persons from the minority community," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Sarma said the peaceful situation in the state is the result of the extensive outreach carried out by the Assam Police.

"Assam Police extensively worked for the last five days. Yesterday was a day of immense satisfaction that Assam did not witness any kind of protest. We only witnessed protests in three places, with 150 people at each venue. This is a result of extensive outreach by the Assam Police," CM Sarma said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)