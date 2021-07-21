Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday participated in a cycle rally in Guwahati to support boxer Lovlina Borgohain who will be representing India at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Chief Minister launched a goodwill campaign 'Go For Glory, Lovlina', which started with a bicycle rally at Guwahati today.

"With a vision to support & motivate 'Assam's daughter' ace boxer @LovlinaBorgohai who is representing India at the @Tokyo2020, I launched a goodwill campaign 'Go For Glory, Lovlina' which started with a bicycle rally at #Guwahati today," he said in a tweet.

He said both the ruling party and the Opposition have come together for this 7 km cycle rally to support their daughter.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma expressed his joy and said, "We are so proud of Lovlina who is the first female athlete from #Assam to represent India at the #Olympics & the second boxer after Shiva Thapa to participate in the same from the state. May you continue to bring glories to the nation."

He also shared the video from the rally and said that he took part in the bicycle rally from Dispur Lastgate to Nehru Stadium in Guwahati.

"Live from 'Go for Glory- Lovlina' bicycle rally. To wish success to boxer Lovlina Borgohain in the Tokyo Olympics 2021, I took part in the bicycle rally from Dispur Lastgate to Nehru Stadium in Guwahati," he tweeted.

The bicycle rally was organised by BJP MLA, Biswajit Phukan who is the legislator of Lovlina's home constituency Sarupathar. (ANI)

