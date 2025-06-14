Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday informed that 38 accused were arrested in a massive crackdown overnight following the recovery of dumped cattle meat from a temple in Dhubri district.

"38 arrested overnight in the Dhubri beef head incident," posted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam Chief Minister, earlier on Friday, visited the state's Dhubri district and directed law enforcement officers to have zero tolerance for those who desecrate temples, Naamghars, and sacred spaces.

In a post on X, Sharma wrote, "I visited Dhubri and directed law enforcement officers to follow ZERO tolerance against elements who desecrate our temples, Naamghars and sacred spaces. The incident of throwing beef at the town's Hanuman Mandir should have NEVER happened, and those involved WON'T BE SPARED."

He held a high-level meeting in Dhubri with DGP Harmeet Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tiwari, and other senior officials of the state administration.CM Sarma further stated that he would guard the Hanuman Baba temple all night long if it was needed.

"This time on Eid, some anti-social elements committed a disgusting and condemnable crime by throwing cow meat in the Hanuman temple of Dhubri! If required on the coming Eid, I myself will guard Hanuman Baba's temple all night long," he added.

Although the administration intervened promptly, tension continued to prevail across the town.

To address the situation, Sarma visited the temple site today and interacted with temple committee members and local residents.

He also inspected the temple and its surrounding areas, taking stock of the deployment of security personnel. He assured the government of assistance with the temple's development.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma held a meeting with the DGP, Additional Chief Secretary Home, District Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police with a focus on preventing any escalation of tension.

He also reviewed the situation of prevailing law and order.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the stock of the measures taken so far by the administration to maintain public order and reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and normalcy in Dhubri district.

He directed the administration to continue the deployment of security forces in sensitive areas and took a stern view of the nefarious elements attempting to vitiate the situation and instructed the police to take strict action.

The Chief Minister firmly stated that no individual or group would be allowed to weaponise the incident involving the prohibited meat to create social discord.

Following the meeting's outcome, the Chief Minister ordered the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) along with additional security forces in Dhubri to help normalise the situation.

He also met with citizens to understand their perspectives on the issue and sought the people's cooperation to maintain public order.

IGP law and order, Akhilesh Singh, DC Dhubri, Dibakar Nath, SSP, Navin Singh and others were present during the Chief Minister's visit. (ANI)

