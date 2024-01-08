Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], January 8 (ANI): Adding a new chapter to the ongoing growth story in Karbi Anglong, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated multiple projects costing a total of Rs 168 crore.

Speaking at public meeting organized in Diphu, Chief Minister Sarma said the Karbi society has always maintained a rich socio-cultural tradition and a firm belief in ancient system of faith.

Also Read | Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Verdict in Gang-Rape Case Exposes Misdeeds of Home Ministry, Gujarat government, Says Mallikarjun Kharge.

CM Sarma said the rich cultures of the Karbis originated in the Rongkhang area and that it is from this area that the Karbis established twelve capitals from which they practised Karbi rules and rituals, traditions and culture.

He added that the history of the Karbi community dates back to 3000 BC and that the Karbi society has been moving forward through the practise of Honghari faith, the traditional belief system based on clan and ancestors.

Also Read | Moral Policing in Karnataka: Mob Attack Inter-Faith Cousins, Thrash Them for Hours in Belagavi; Nine Accused Held.

Stating that it's extremely important for a society to remain attached with its roots, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said a society cannot progress for long by severing ties with their ancestral forms of belief and practises.

He said it is incumbent upon the Karbi youths to see that the ancestral forms of belief of their community don't lose their relevance in the society.

The projects inaugurated today are the 3,000-seating capacity Sertalin Auditorium at Taralangso built at a cost of Rs 35 crore, the Sarsing Teron Langkung Habe Multi-purpose Sports Complex at KASA Satdium in Diphu built at a cost of Rs 75 crore and the Rongbong Artu, Karbi Capital Complex at Taralangso costing around Rs 6.86 crores along with others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)