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New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Peter Magyar after the Tisza Party secured a decisive victory in Hungary's parliamentary elections, marking a major political shift after 16 years of rule by Fidesz.

Congratulating Magyar in a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted strong bilateral ties between India and Hungary, noting that he is looking forward to working closely with the incoming leadership to strengthen the relations between the two nations and advance the broader India-European Union strategic partnership for mutual prosperity.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party on your resounding election victory. India and Hungary are bound by deep-rooted friendship, shared values and enduring mutual respect. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our bilateral cooperation and to advance the vital India-EU Strategic Partnership for the shared prosperity and well-being of our peoples," the prime minister stated in his post.

Magyar's victory is being widely seen as a turning point in Hungarian politics, potentially reshaping the country's domestic policies as well as its relations within the European Union.

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After conceding defeat in the parliamentary polls, Hungary's long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Magyar, whose party won the election by a landslide.

"Prime Minister Viktor Orban has just called to congratulate us on our victory," Magyar said in a post on X.

According to Al Jazeera, with 97.35 per cent of votes counted, Peter Magyar's centre-right Tisza Party won 138 seats in the 199-member parliament, securing 53.6 per cent of the vote.

In contrast, nationalist leader Viktor Orban's Fidesz obtained 55 seats with 37.8 per cent support, according to Al Jazeera, citing official results.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also welcomed the result, calling it a victory for European values.

"Today Europe wins and European values win. Congratulations to all Hungarian citizens for historic elections. Looking forward to working together, Peter Magyar, for a better future for all Europeans," Sanchez stated in a post on X.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz likewise congratulated Magyar, expressing optimism about future cooperation within Europe.

"The Hungarian people have decided. My heartfelt congratulations on your electoral success, dear Peter Magyar. I am looking forward to working with you. Let's join forces for a strong, secure and, above all, united Europe," Merz stated in a post on X.

The wave of international messages follows Hungary's parliamentary elections, where early results showed the Tisza Party winning a commanding mandate, signalling a dramatic shift in the country's political landscape. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)