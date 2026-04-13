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Chandigarh [India], April 13: EduBlock Pro, the blockchain-powered examination management platform developed by Antier Solutions, has been awarded by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Incubation Center, Mohali at TiECON Chandigarh 2026. The award was graciously conferred by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Nayab Singh Saini, and received by Vikram Raj Singh, CEO & Founder, Antier, in a distinguished ceremony attended by industry leaders, investors, and policymakers at Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh.

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- STPI Incubation Center, Mohali recognises EduBlock Pro - powered by Antier - for its pioneering contribution to secure, tamper-proof examination infrastructure in India. The award was received by Vikram Raj Singh, CEO & Founder, Antier.

The Problem: A Crisis of Exam Integrity

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India has recorded 41 exam paper leak incidents across 15 states in the last five years, impacting nearly 1.4 crore job applicants. From NEET-UG to state board recruitments, rampant malpractice, driven by excessive human touchpoints and opaque question paper handling, has deeply eroded public trust. EduBlock Pro was built to solve this at scale.

The Solution: EduBlock Pro

EduBlock Pro is the world's first end-to-end blockchain-powered examination system. It minimises human intervention across the entire exam lifecycle, from question paper creation to result publication, using cryptography, smart contracts, and AI.

- Tamper-proof paper handling: Questions are encrypted and locked via public-private key infrastructure; only authorised invigilators can decrypt them on exam day.- On-chain randomisation & validation: Smart contracts assign paper sets dynamically, eliminating predictability and pre-distribution.- AI-driven assessments & on-chain certifications: Results are evaluated and recorded immutably on the blockchain, a single, verifiable source of truth.- Biometric identity verification: Multi-factor authentication and biometrics eliminate impersonation at every stage.- Real-time audit logs: Every action is documented on-chain, providing complete, unalterable accountability.The platform has already been deployed in live government examinations, including recruitment drives by the Punjab State Aids Control Society (PSACS), with zero paper leak incidents recorded.

"EduBlock Pro represents a paradigm shift in exam security -- harnessing blockchain's transparency and immutability to create an assessment environment that India's students and aspirants can fully trust. This recognition from STPI affirms that the technology community and the government share that vision."

-- Vikram Raj Singh, CEO & Founder, Antier Solutions

About EduBlock Pro

EduBlock Pro is India's first end-to-end blockchain exam management system, serving school boards, universities, competitive exam bodies, and public sector recruitment organisations. The platform is a product of Antier Solutions and is actively expanding across education boards and government institutions nationwide.

About Antier

Antier is India's leading blockchain consulting and development company, headquartered in Mohali, Punjab. With 15+ years of engineering excellence, a 700+ member team, and 1,000+ projects delivered globally, Antier serves enterprises, startups, and government institutions across North America, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Media Contact:For more information visit www.antiersolutions.comTelegram: https://t.me/AntierTeamFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/antiersolutionsLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/antiersolutions/

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