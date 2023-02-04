Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) belonging to Assam on Friday in an event held in Guwahati who had participated in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister inquired about the experiences they gained through their participation in the Republic Day parade. Apart from this, Dr Sarma also answered various queries of the NCC and NSS members regarding the life, works, motivations, etc. of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister appealed to the young NCC and NSS cadets to continue to work towards the process of nation-building by utilising the experiences gained during the preparations and practice for the Republic Day parade.

He also appealed to them to write about their Republic Day parade experiences in their respective educational institutions' magazines, and souvenirs. The Chief Minister said this would inspire others to imbibe a sense of nationalism and patriotism.

The Chief Minister responded to questions on success, failure, life lessons, and motivations. "Life doesn't always move forward in a straight line but often meanders along a zig-zag path. It is therefore important to take motivation not only from success stories but also learn from the stories of failures, the Chief Minister remarked.

Rebutting the "end justifies the means" philosophy, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that the means to achieve success is also essential and one should always stay on the path of righteousness while in pursuit of success. There is no shortcut to success and one must take part in healthy competition, he added.

The Chief Minister further said only those who realise the purpose of life manage to make a permanent place in people's memory. "One must make himself capable before embarking on the path to help others. One must shine like a sun before spreading light and removing darkness from the lives of others, the Chief Minister added.

Dr Sarma also shared the efforts of the Government of Assam which has been working on a sports and youth policy and that NCC and NSS shall be given special attention to it. As a token of appreciation, the Chief Minister gifted each cadet a pair of tracksuits.

The event was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Sports & Youth Welfare) Maninder Singh, Guwahati-based NCC Group Headquarters Group Commander Brigadier Dinar Dighe, Education Advisor to Government of Assam Dr Noni Gopal Mahanta, along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

