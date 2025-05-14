Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced an AI anchor named Ankita on Wednesday, marking a first-of-its-kind digital initiative to promote digital transformation and citizen engagement.

In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote, "Meet Ankita, our AI anchor who brings you the latest updates on the recent Assam Cabinet meeting. From approving the change of Dibrugarh Airport's name after Bhupen Hazarika to a one-time grant for tea garden workers, we made a host of decisions for the public. Drop in your views!"

The post also featured a short video of the AI-generated anchor Ankita delivering key updates from the latest cabinet meeting in a professional tone and fluent Assamese.

The AI anchor explained the government's move to rename the Dibrugarh Airport after cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika and highlighted financial assistance for tea garden workers among other decisions.

The initiative was seen as a step toward modernising government communication and making policy announcements more interactive and accessible, especially for the digital generation to harness technology for good governance.

The video shared by CM Sarma featured realistic voice modulation and facial expressions similar to those of a human anchor.

CM Sarma is passionate about emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. In his addresses to students at colleges and universities, he often inspires the youth to delve more into new technologies and keep abreast of developments in the technology space.

Last year, Assam introduced 'Iris', the first AI teacher at Royal Global School in Guwahati. Dressed in a traditional Mekhela-Chador, Iris listens attentively and provides informative details to curious young minds.

Meanwhile, Doordarshan Kisan also launched two AI anchors named AI Krish and AI Bhoomi on May 26, 2024. These news anchors are computers that are exactly like humans, or rather, they work like humans.

They read news 24 hours a day and for a year without stopping or getting tired. (ANI)

