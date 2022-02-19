Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched 10 new online Aadhaar-based services of the Transport Department.

These services include vehicle ownership transfer, hypothecation cancellation and endorsement, NOC, address change, duplicate certificate, international driving permit, licence replacement etc.

The Chief Minister launched these services at a programme held at Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara in Guwahati.

These services are expected to reduce footfalls at district transport departments (DTOs) by about 4 lakh people annually, the Chief Minister said.

The Assam Chief Minister also launched a night navigation facility for Guwahati-based ferry services and e-ticketing system for Dhubri and Silchar ferry services.

Sarma said that DTOs should have less burden so that they can focus solely on the enforcement of rules and regulations.

"By gradually phasing out offline application and service delivery in Transport Dept, DTOs would be able to pay more attention to enforcement," the Assam Chief Minister said.

During the programme, an MoU was signed between Common Service Centres (CSCs) under Ministry of IT and Transport department for facilitating people at panchayat level to avail the online services.

Altogether 13,568 CSCs in Assam will enable people to avail the services, the Chief Minister said.

Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and other senior officials were also present in the programme. (ANI)

