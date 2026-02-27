What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, formally launched the distribution of land pattas to indigenous landless families across the State under Mission Basundhara 3.0 at a programme held at Deuri Beel in Dhemaji.

According to the release, during the event, digital land pattas and allotment letters were also distributed to various public institutions. The Chief Minister further initiated the land settlement process in previously un-surveyed (NC) villages where surveys have been completed under the SVAMITVA scheme.

Further, under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, forest land rights were granted to 538 individuals residing in the Subansiri and Jiadhal Reserved Forests, said the release.

Earlier, Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed Integrated District Commissioner's Office in Dhemaji district, involving a financial outlay of Rs 49 crore, which aims at making administrative functioning more efficient and citizen-friendly.

It may be noted that a total of 44,700 beneficiaries from the three Legislative Assembly constituencies of Dhemaji district, namely Dhemaji, Sissiborgaon, and Jonai, received land pattas, allotment letters, and settlement certificates, said the release.

Of these, 14,319 beneficiaries are from Dhemaji constituency, 10,744 from Sissiborgaon, and 19,637 from Jonai constituency.

As per the release, speaking on the occasion at Deuri Beel, the Chief Minister stated that 1,06,905 beneficiaries across the state have received land pattas today, of which 44,700 are from Dhemaji district.

He said that Dhemaji has been chosen to host the central distribution programme in view of the large number of beneficiaries in the district.

Highlighting the background of Mission Basundhara and the SVAMITVA scheme, Sarma said that earlier, the previous governments had not prioritised systematic distribution of land pattas in Assam.

"Land records in the state were often disorganised, leaving many people unable to obtain legal land ownership despite repeated attempts. In the absence of proper documentation, many faced difficulties in availing bank loans, while others exploited the situation to illegally occupy land. Upon forming the government five years ago, Mission Basundhara was launched to systematically address land-related issues. Assam has 78,000 square kilometres of land, and resolving all land issues within a short span is not feasible. However, once the process began, it eventually reached completion," he said.

In 2021, Mission Basundhara 1.0 was introduced to resolve issues such as the conversion of annual patta land to periodic patta, the correction of errors in land records, and the reclassification of land categories. Around 5.82 lakh families benefited under this phase. Subsequently, Mission Basundhara 2.0 focused on granting land rights to indigenous people residing for generations on government land, benefitting 2.29 lakh families, 85 per cent of whom belonged to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBC communities," the Chief Minister said.

He further informed that land pattas have been granted to 8,406 religious institutions, 2,213 clubs and cultural organisations, and 13,637 educational institutions across Assam.

As per the release, of the 903 un-surveyed (NC) villages in the State, surveys have been completed in 769 villages. Applications seeking land rights have been received from 1,06,372 families across 12 districts, of which 30,000 families have already been granted pattas. The remaining cases will be processed in due course. Dhemaji district, which has the highest number of NC villages, along with Lakhimpur district, has benefited significantly under the scheme. Moreover, 80,000 families who could not receive pattas under earlier phases due to various reasons are being reconsidered for allotment.

The Chief Minister stated that since the launch of Mission Basundhara, land-related grievances of 10 lakh families have been resolved over the past five years.

He also mentioned that Ahom, Chutia, and other communities residing in Tribal Belts and Blocks in areas such as Dhemaji and Dhakuakhana have now been granted land rights.

"Through Mission Basundhara 4.0 and 5.0, issues such as land reclassification and granting pattas to eligible non-tribal residents of forest villages will be addressed. About 80 per cent of land-related issues have been resolved in the past five years, and the remaining cases, estimated at 2-3 lakh, will be resolved in the coming years so that indigenous people do not suffer due to land disputes," he said.

He further stated that earlier, many poor families could not obtain land pattas due to financial constraints. Now, the government has fixed a nominal premium of Rs. 500 per bigha for granting land pattas.

Reiterating the government's commitment, the Chief Minister asserted that land pattas are granted only to Indian citizens and that no Bangladeshi national will be allowed to occupy land in Assam.

"Over the past five years, 1.5 lakh bighas of encroached land have been cleared, and another 5 lakh bighas will be freed from encroachment in the future, without causing hardship to indigenous people," he said.

He also announced that non-tribal residents who have lived in forest villages for three generations will be granted land pattas based on certification from the Gram Sabha, even without additional documentation.

Referring to tea garden workers, he stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally launch the distribution of land pattas to tea garden workers on March 13.

Regarding Dhemaji town, the Chief Minister informed that earlier regulations allowed an individual to hold only up to one and a half kathas within a 5-kilometre radius designated as an urban area. The rule has now been revised to allow individuals to hold up to three bighas anywhere within the town.

Speaking about the newly inaugurated Integrated Deputy Commissioner's Office Complex, Sarma said it would usher in a new work culture in Dhemaji. Once considered one of the most backward districts of Assam, Dhemaji is now witnessing remarkable progress. The new DC office is among the most beautiful in the State. A modern stadium and a medical college are under construction, the Chief Minister stated.

Minister Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, Member of Parliament Pradan Baruah, MLA of Jonai Bhuvan Pegu, Chief Executive Member of the Mising Autonomous Council Parmananda Chayengia, Chief Executive Member of the Deuri Autonomous Council Bhairab Deuri, Chief Executive Member of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Tonkeswar Sonowal, Additional Chief Secretary LS Changsan, Special Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department Bhaskar Pegu, President Dhemaji Zila Parishad Bhupen Chutia, District Commissioner of Dhemaji Rahul Javir Suresh several other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

