Guwahati (Assam) [India] June 7 (ANI): Empowering Assam's research scholars, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched Mukhya Mantrir Jiban Anuprerana Scheme at a function held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

The scheme aims to provide one-time financial assistance to research scholars, focusing on divyang scholars, to usher in a new era of research and development in Assam.

Also Read | Latur Shocker: Man Kidnaps Woman's Child for Rejecting His Proposal for Affair in Maharashtra, Arrested.

The scheme is the first of its kind. It will provide Rs 25,000 for full-time research scholars and Rs 40,000 for Divyang research scholars. The scheme is open to permanent residents of Assam studying in public institutions (State and central universities).

Moreover, at the same platform, making the transfer process simpler, time-bound and fully transparent, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma also presented transfer orders affected via Swagata Satirtha Portal, benefitting 9004 Grade III and IV employees of the State government.

Also Read | KiranaPro Chaos: Employee Allegedly Deletes App Code and Server Data After Being Fired for Taking Sick Leave.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Today marks a milestone for Assam as the government kicks off two important schemes for the people of the state: Swagata Satirtha for hassle-free mutual transfer and Jiban Anuprerana scheme for our research scholars."

He said, "Gone are those days when a government transfer meant long queues at Janata Bhawan. With the Swagata Satirtha portal, the government has made the transfer process simpler, time-bound and fully transparent. Today, with just a click, over 9004 candidates have been mutually transferred. Our commitment is to bring transparency and accountability to every facet of government service."

The Chief Minister also said that the mutual transfer system through the Swagata Satirtha portal is a revolutionary government step that will give people mental satisfaction and lead to increased productivity.

Expressing the State government's commitment to the welfare of the government employees, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that Assam is one of the six states that gives dearness allowance and dearness relief at par with the Central government.

"Many states have huge differences with the Centre regarding their allowances and other perks. In giving government appointments, the State government has successfully weeded out corrupt practices and brought transparency. Now every government department is giving government appointments following a merit-based, rigorous and transparent procedure," he said.

Stating his government's employee-friendly policies, he said that around 40,000 government employees took advantage of the housing loan 'Apun Ghar', which amounts to Rs 15 lakh each.

However, he said the government has granted the employees' plea to increase the loan amount to Rs. 30 lakh.

He also talked about the reformation that the present state government has brought in, providing compassionate employment, and highlighted the convenience that the government has introduced in Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana.

Moreover, speaking about the Mukhya Mantrir Jiban Anuprerana Scheme, the Chief Minister said that the scheme would greatly help empower students to carry out their research and development work without financial constraints.

The scheme will also help the students complete their research in time and gain employment in educational institutions.

He also spoke about the Nijut Moina scheme, which entitles an HS student Rs 1000, a degree student Rs 1,250 and a PG student Rs 2,500 monthly. The Chief Minister added that the scheme has transformed girls' education in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)