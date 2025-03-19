Silchar (Assam) [India], March 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed Critical Care Block at SM Dev Civil Hospital in Silchar in a move to strengthen healthcare facilities in the city. It may be noted that the critical care block, covering 6,335 sqm, will have ground plus four stories. The facility is expected to enhance critical care with an ICU, Operation Theatre, isolation wards, and pediatric care unit to cater to the diverse needs of the patients.

The project cost of the critical care block is estimated to be Rs 24 crore. During his day-long tour, Chief Minister Sarma also laid the foundation of New Circuit House, Silchar.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that both projects will further accelerate Cachar's growth in the coming days, both in healthcare and infrastructure.

He also said that the State government plans to set up a 200-bed new hospital in Silchar. Moreover, to ease traffic congestion in Silchar, the government has planned to construct a flyover in the town.

MP Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister PHE Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister Barak Valley Development Department etc, Kaushik Rai, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry etc, Minister Krishnendu Paul, MLAs Mihir Kanti Shome, Dipayan Chakraborty, Nihar Ranjan Das, Bijay Malakar and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Assam CM attended the centenary celebration of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama and the inauguration of the newly built universal temple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhamsadeva at Silchar in Cachar district, confirmed an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was one of the greatest spiritual luminaries born in India who made profound contributions to our society.

"Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa not only enriched our Sanatana civilization but also provided timeless wisdom to the world at large," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said that the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission have initiated a universal spiritual movement that has been quietly fostering humanity's spiritual renewal for over a century. (ANI)

