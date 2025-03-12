New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met European Union Ambassador to India Herve Delphin and discussed about opportunities for collaboration in different sectors.

During the meeting, Sarma thanked the EU Ambassador and other heads of mission of EU member countries for extending their support to the recently concluded Advantage Assam Business Summit 2.0 in Guwahati, an official release said.

Sarma and the EU envoy had a fruitful and meaningful discussion on opportunities for collaboration on clean energy, semiconductors, higher education, skill development, and in the aromatics and fragrances industry, it said.

The top diplomat informed Sarma that the EU is exploring the possibility of opening a EU programme management office in Guwahati.

The chief minister welcomed the initiative and assured his government's full support to it.

