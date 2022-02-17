Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the residence of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away recently, at Mumbai and paid tributes to her.

The Chief Minister met Usha Mangeshkar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar and other family members in Mumbai.

"Given her deep affection with Assam, it was only befitting that I paid my obeisance to @mangeshkarlata didi by personally meeting Smt Usha Mangeshkar, Sri Hridaynath Mangeshkar and family in Mumbai. Heartwarming to see a Gamusa adoring seat of Lata Di's portrait. Bonding continues," tweeted Sarma on Wednesday evening.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday.

The last rites with full State honours of the legendary singer were performed on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001. She was only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive Bharat Ratna.

She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs. (ANI)

