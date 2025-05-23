New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday and apprised him on various matters pertaining to the state.

Sarma briefed the home minister on a gamut of matters pertaining to his state and on the resounding victory of the NDA in the recently concluded panchayat elections, said an official release.

Also Read | COVID-19 Warning: Delhi Government Issues Advisory, Directs Hospitals To Step Up Coronavirus Preparedness.

He also complimented the home minister on the considerable gains being made in eliminating 'Red Terror'.

Shah congratulated Sarma for the NDA's sweeping victory in the panchayat polls, the release said.

Also Read | Vijay Shah Remarks Row: Senior BJP Leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister in Fresh Apology Terms Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi 'Linguistic Mistake'.

"Had the honour of meeting Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji in New Delhi today. I briefed him on various matters pertaining to Assam, including the resounding victory of NDA in the recently held Panchayat polls," Sarma later wrote on X.

"On the occasion, I also complimented him on the gigantic gains being made in eliminating Red Terror," he said.

The chief minister also met Union Minister for Health, Chemicals and Fertilisers Jagat Prakash Nadda and sought his assistance in expediting the ongoing groundwork for the Brownfield Ammonia Urea Complex in Assam's Namrup.

The Union Cabinet had approved the establishment of urea plant costing Rs 10,601.40 crore. The project aims to boost domestic urea production.

Sarma also requested Nadda to augment the medical education facilities in the state and to set up new nursing colleges.

The Union minister gave a patient hearing and assured the chief minister that he would extend all possible help and support from his ministries to the Assam government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)