Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 17 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday held a video conference meeting with the District and Co-District Commissioners at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

The meeting's purpose was to review the distribution of sanction letters for the first instalment of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) to 3,88,358 beneficiaries across the state, an event scheduled for March 19, 2025.

In the meeting, Sarma stated that the distribution would take place at various district and Co-district levels, encompassing 126 assembly constituencies, following the central event to be held in Palashbari.

He noted that a list of dignitaries, including ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other prominent individuals who are expected to attend as chief guests, had already been forwarded to the District and Co-District Commissioners.

He urged the officials to assess the progress of the preparations and take the necessary steps to ensure that all arrangements are in place by Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also addressed the Gamocha distribution program during the meeting. He said that the Assam government has introduced a scheme called "Swanirbhar Naari" to ensure that Gamocha weavers receive a fair price for their products in the market.

Under this initiative, the government directly purchases Gamocha from the weavers at a fixed price each year, thus guaranteeing them a fair price while eliminating intermediaries from the Gamocha market.

He further noted that the government had already procured 6.5 lakh Gamochas this year and plans to purchase 10 lakh Gamochas in the upcoming year. He urged the District Commissioners to purchase Gamochas directly from the weavers and incorporate them into government programs.

Additionally, he highlighted the growing recognition of Gamochas in states like Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh and mentioned that he had encouraged the Chief Ministers of these states to buy Gamochas from Assam. He stated that, in the future, a Gamocha sales center would be established at every Assam Bhavan.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, JB Ekka; Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, KK Dwivedi; and Commissioner of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Keerthi Jalli, along with other senior officials. (ANI)

