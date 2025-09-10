Golaghat (Assam) [India], September 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited Golaghat district to take stock of the overall preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Numaligarh.

It may be mentioned that on September 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly built bamboo-based ethanol plant at Numaligarh.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Telephonic Talks With Giorgia Meloni, Both Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To Deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday inspected the arrangements for the public meeting to be held at the Tanker Stand within the Numaligarh Refinery campus.

To ensure the success of the PM's programme, Sarma also participated in an important review meeting with Cabinet Ministers, MPs, MLAs, district administration, and other concerned agencies engaged in the preparations.

Also Read | 'The Bengal Files': FWICE Comes Out in Support of Makers, Appeals West Bengal Theatre Owners To Screen Film.

During the visit, PM Modi will address a massive public rally at the Numaligarh Tanker Stand, which is expected to be attended by over one lakh people.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to ensure adequate arrangements for drinking water, vehicle parking, sanitation facilities and first-aid services for the public.

In addition to security measures, he asked the police and district administration to ensure that traffic congestion does not occur near the venue during the PM's programme.

The Chief Minister informed that the bamboo-based ethanol plant has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. Along with this project, on 14th September, the Prime Minister will launch projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore from Numaligarh and Mangaldai, marking a new era of socio-economic development in Assam.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Numaligarh today, Chief Minister Sarma planted a neem sapling along the Letekujan-Tanker Stand connecting road as a gesture of advance welcome to the Prime Minister's Assam visit.

"A special welcome for a special person. To honour Adarniya @narendramodi ji's visit to Assam next week, we are planting neem trees along the 2.2km stretch leading to Numaligarh as the 'PM Neem Corridor," CM Sarma posted on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)