Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, parsing the BJP's election manifesto - 'Sankalp Patra', said that the manifesto provides a comprehensive list of PM Modi's guarantees that fulfil the aspirations of every Indian.

Soon after, the BJP released its manifesto on Sunday at its headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X said, "Released on the auspicious occasion of Nav Varsh and Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, our #SankalpPatra2024 provides a comprehensive list of #ModiGuarantees that fulfils the aspirations of every Indian, builds a clear pathway to Viksit Bharat and shall build upon the exceptional governance track record of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji over the last 10 years."

"My gratitude to #ModiKaParivar for giving us a manifesto par excellence that shall once again power Bharat with a stable and decisive government," added the post.

While, in its election manifesto - 'Sankalp Patra', BJP has vowed to implement the Union Civil Code (UCC), maintain peace in the Northeast, among other key poll promises.

The party said that women will not get equal rights until a common legal code is implemented.

UCC is contemplated as a common set of laws for citizens governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption, irrespective of religion, sex, gender or caste.

The party also said that it will continue its effective efforts to establish peace in the North-East and phase out the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

The party further said that it will work to leverage the Northeast as a strategic gateway for Bharat's Act East Policy, ensuring connectivity, education, health, economic development and security. BJP also promised to build 'sarovars' to manage floods in the Northeast.

The BJP had appointed a manifesto committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including massive campaigns across the country to seek people's suggestions before the release of the 'Sankalp Patra'.

The BJP received over 1.5 million suggestions for its manifesto, including more than 400,000 through the NaMo app and over 1.1 million through videos.

The Lok Sabha polls in India are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4. (ANI)

