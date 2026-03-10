Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the Maharaj Prithu Flyover connecting Dighali Pukhuri and Noonmati and dedicated it to the service of the people at a programme held in Guwahati.

Taking a giant stride toward transforming transport infrastructure, it may be noted that the 4.2 km long, four-lane flyover has been constructed involving a financial outlay of Rs. 852.68 crore.

Also Read | MP SET 2026: MPPSC Publishes Provisional Answer Key at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Know Steps To Download PDF.

The State government gave sanction for the construction of this flyover on 26 June 2023, as the foundation stone for the same was laid on 16 November 2023. Though the time frame for the construction of the flyover was 36 months, the project was completed in just 28 months.

The entire stretch of the flyover has 129 pillars, and the superstructure has been up with a steel girder.

Also Read | 2025 US Tariffs on India Triggered 'Crisis of Trust' Between 2 Countries: Senate Report.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma, while congratulating the people on the inauguration, said that the flyover will greatly reduce traffic congestion and reduce the travel time of the commuters.

He said that completing the flyover, in a record time, testifies to advanced planning, high-level technical expertise, rigorous supervision and united teamwork. This success will set a new benchmark toward infrastructural development of the state, Sarma added.

Moreover, the Chief Minister said that in the near future, the flyover will have a rotary at the Guwahati Club and a connection with the flyover at Ulubari. For the overall development of the area, steps have been made for concrete drainage from Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati, repair and refurbishment of roads, lanes and bylanes along with high-quality lights.

Sarma also said that GNB Road is one of the busiest in Guwahati, as thousands of vehicles ply on a daily basis, causing traffic snarls. This four-lane flyover will reduce pressure on the road under the flyover, resulting in reduced commuting time.

Furthermore, it will lead to a reduction in air and noise pollution.

The Chief Minister said that the flyover will add a new momentum to the business, academic and medical convenience of the people.

The Chief Minister said that the flyover is a manifestation of 'Bikash and Virasat', as naming the flyover after Maharaj Prithu is a tribute to the rich legacy of Assam.

Paying his glowing tributes to Maharaj Prithu, Sarma said that the powerful Kamrup king, who by dint of his bravery and love for the people saved the state from a foreign ruler. It was because of the variance that Assam was saved from the onslaught of Bakhtiyar Khilji.

Speaking about the challenge for the government to construct the flyover, as it falls on one of the busiest roads in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said that it is because of the unconditional cooperation and support of the people of Guwahati that the flyover could be completed in record time.

On the occasion, he said that the government will give land patta to the people of Guwahati very shortly as the government has received 12 thousand applications for land patta.

The Chief Minister said that the flyover will be open for vehicles from the morning of March 14, as the government desires to give an opportunity to the people to walk on the flyover for three days and experience its beauty and benefits.

Sharing his plan for Guwahati, the Chief Minister said that the government will start working in earnest to address the artificial flood in Guwahati.

Speaking on the expansion plan of Guwahati, he said that once the ring road project is completed, the government will start working on Guwahati Metro rail connectivity.

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Jayanta Mallabaruah, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)