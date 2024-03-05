Kamrup (Assam) [India], March 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a host of developmental projects worth Rs 1,208 crore in Kamrup district on Monday.

CM Sarma dedicated the Elevated South Bank Corridor of the Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge, involving an outlay of Rs 326.01 crore. One of the highlights of the project is that it is a tree-lane flyover with two rotaries.

Special noise barriers have been installed to control noise pollution, which is the first of its kind in the state. The corridor is 1.2 km in length with a 15.2 m width from Bhoothnath to Machkhowa.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for a 100-bed Azara District Hospital with a project cost of Rs 116 crore. The hospital will have three operating theatres and 14 essential healthcare facilities, including critical care, radiology, etc.

He also performed 'bhumi pujan' for the upgrade of the existing 2-lane road to a 4-lane road connecting LGBI Airport from VIP Junction to Dharapur Junction, involving a project cost of Rs 358 crore.

The length of the road will be 9 km, with roundabouts at VIP junction, SoS junction and Garal junction replacing existing ones at grade T/Y junction.

During the day, the Chief Minister also performed bhumi pujan for Trumpet Interchange at Gauripur T Junction. The 5.482 KM project is to be built with a budgetary expenditure of Rs. 408 crore, which will lead to better connectivity with nearby and remote areas and reduce accidents and commute time.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the Assam Public Works Roads Department undertook the ambitious project for the construction of a 6-lane extra-dosed PSC Bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati at a cost of Rs 2608.69 crore.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the bridge on February 9, 2019. The project activities commenced on August 14, 2019. With the inauguration of the elevated corridor, traffic congestion near Bharalumukh would be reduced to a great extent. The corridor will enhance the cityscape by the river and reinforce the river bank. Once fully completed, the entire stretch of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge over the Brahmaputra will be dedicated to the nation, by Prime Minister Narednra Modi in the month of December this year," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also said that with the inauguration of the elevated corridor, commuters coming from Adabari areas and going to Kachar Ghat can directly take the elevated corridor, bypassing Bharalumukh.

Giving a snapshot of the latest infrastructural developments in Guwahati, Sarma said that the dedication of the Neelachal Flyover, Shraddhanjali Flyover, Dispur Super Market Flyover, and extension of the Ganeshguri Flyover have led to smooth traffic movement in the city.

He also said that the under-construction flyover at Kalapahar and the one from Dighali Pukhuri to Bamunimaidan will lead to a total transformation of the traffic movement in the city.

He also said that another elevated corridor from Pandu to Kamakhya Temple over the Brahmaputra is on the pipeline, which will materialise very soon.

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal, MP Queen Oja, MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Chief Minister's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Mayor GMC Mrigen Sarania and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister performed Bhoomi puja for the upgradation of the existing 2-lane road to a 4-lane road connecting Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport from VIP Junction to Dharapur Junction.

This 9-km-long road project, which would cost Rs 358 crore, is expected to quicken transportation to and from the new airport terminal building and existing terminal building in view of the ever-increasing air traffic in the Northeast in general and Guwahati.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Rs 116-crore 100-bedded Azara District Hospital being built under the Assam State Secondary Healthcare Initiative for Service Delivery Transformation (ASSIST) scheme funded by the World Bank.

He also attended the Bhoomi puja of the Rs 408-crore Trumpet Interchange at Gauripur T-Junction, totaling 5.482 km in length, aimed at reducing traffic congestion on the bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati.

Speaking on these occasions, the Chief Minister stated that the World Bank came forward with funding to upgrade 10 existing hospitals in the state to the level of district hospitals.

He said the government decided to include the Azara Community Health Centre on that list so that the population residing in and around the locality can enjoy the benefits of modern healthcare facilities near their homes without having to travel to distant places. The Chief Minister said the government aims to complete the construction of the state-of-the-art hospital by 2026. The 8-story building with a total built-up area of 15,555 square metres shall have three operational theatres along with a host of essential healthcare facilities, including critical, and radiology, to name a few, the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister further added that the necessary steps for the construction of a flyover at Rani would be taken. He also spoke about the government's initiatives aimed at massive infrastructure development near Deepor Beel with the aim of boosting the tourism potential of the Ramsar Convention site.

He further stated that the existing railway line passing through Deepor Beel shall be upgraded to an elevated railway corridor so as to minimise casualties from elephants inhabiting the nearby areas.

While Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Member of Parliament Queen Ojha, and Member of Legislative Assembly Ramendra Narayan Kalita, along with a host of other dignitaries, were present at the hospital foundation stone laying event, Minister of Assam Cabinet Ashok Singhal graced the Bhoomi puja of the Trumpet Interchange at Gauripur with his presence. (ANI

