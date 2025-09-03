Hojai (Assam) [India], September 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has refuted Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani's remarks on the eviction drive in the state, warning him of legal action if necessary.

"Who is Madani? Is Madani God? Madani's bravery exists if there is Congress. There is no evidence of Madani's bravery during the BJP's time. If he does too much, I will send Madani to jail. I am the CM, not Madani," CM Sarma told the media on Tuesday.

This comes after Maulana Madani criticised the eviction drives being carried out in the state, calling them "unfortunate and painful."

"Eviction drive is being carried out in the state...I visited several areas yesterday. Seeing the manner in which it is being done here is saddening. If you visit and see this, see the system, you will be saddened. I was pained, especially because communities and countries are formed under a system. If anything is done in violation of the system, if it is overlooked and trampled on is unfortunate and painful. The more it is condemned, the less it is," Madani said while addressing the media.

Earlier, the CM had said that the police would maintain strict monitoring for the visit of the seven-member delegation of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in Goalpara district.

In a post on X on Monday, CM Sarma wrote, "A delegation of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is presently visiting Goalpara district, Assam. Considering the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections and the sensitive situation in the district, the Assam police will continue to maintain strict monitoring to ensure peace and stability."

