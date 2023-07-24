Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma changed his Twitter biography and replaced 'India' with 'Bharat' in response to the Opposition's alliance being named "INDIA".

"In my previous bio, I mentioned Assam, INDIA . However, I forgot to update it after my journey from the INDIAN National Congress to the BHARATIYA Janata Party. Now, I have proudly changed my bio to Assam, BHARAT. Some friends from the Congress are asking me why I changed my bio. I hope this explanation will satisfy them," the Assam CM tweeted.

Earlier in 2015, Assam CM joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Notably, the Opposition with 26 parties came up with a name for the alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, announcing that it would be called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA.

The development came as top leaders of 26 Opposition parties from across the country met in Bengaluru on July 18 to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling NDA alliance at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The two-day meeting of leaders of opposition parties concluded in Bengaluru on Tuesday. This was the second meeting of opposition parties and the third meeting will be held in Mumbai.

Opposition parties have also decided to form an 11-member coordination committee. (ANI)

