Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with District Commissioners to take stock of the implementation of various schemes of the state government including Mission Basundhara 2.0.

The meeting was held at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Assam Secretariat Complex.

Mission Basundhara 2.0 is an online portal that will enable people to apply online and Check Application Status for land related services in all districts in the state of Assam.

In addition to reviewing the progress on Mission Basundhara 2.0, the Chief Minister also took stock of the preparation of ration cards for beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act and also discussed the ongoing Khel Maharan and Sanskritik Mahasangram programmes in the district.

Apart from this, discussions regarding measures needed to be taken to prevent land documentation forgery that was recently uncovered in the Kamrup Metropolitan district in an investigation by the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.

Chief Minister Sarma instructed the District Commissioners to see that necessary works related to Mission Basundhara 2.0 are completed at the earliest so that beneficiaries of the same can be provided with legal land documents such as patta at the earliest possible time.

Chief Minister Sarma said those cases that would be left out of Mission Basundhara 2.0 would be reconsidered once Mission Basundhara 3.0 is launched.

He asked the District Commissioners to expedite the process of ration card preparation for the additional 40 lakh beneficiaries that have been added under the National Food Security Act in the State.

Chief Minister Sarma also took stock of the ongoing Khel Maharan and Sanskritik Mahasangram events being organised in the districts that will subsequently be held at the state level.

He asked the District Commissioners to see that the participants are provided with the necessary support, especially about injuries, if any, during their participation.

He exuded confidence that these events would provide a potent platform for youths across the state to showcase their talents.

Discussions were also held regarding the practice of forging land sale deeds and mutations that were recently uncovered in the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

He asked the District Commissioners to keep a close watch on the happenings and activities in their offices, especially that of the Sub-Registrar and Deputy-Registrar offices under their jurisdiction. He asked the District Commissioners to go all out against cases of land grabbing and illegal land sale deed forgery in their respective districts.

Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, Additional Chief Secretaries Ravi Kota, Samir Kumar Sinha and Biswaranjan Samal, along with a host of other senior officials were also present. (ANI)

