Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Mahakumbh mela and highlighted that the Santan culture has come into prominence.

The six-week festival, which commenced on January 13, will end on February 26.

Also Read | Mumbai in Danger Zone of 'City Killer' Asteroid? Know Everything As Asteroid 2024 YR4 To Have Flyby in December 2032.

CM Sarma also hailed the Uttar Pradesh administration for putting arrangements in place for the convenience of the devotees.

"I am very fortunate to take a holy dip here at the Mahakumbh. The arrangements were very good. I want to thank UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the entire administration for this. Once again, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sanatan culture has come up in front of the world. This Mahakumbh is proof that Sanatan is the past, present and future of the world," CM Saram told ANI.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta Led-BJP Govt Terminates AAP Volunteers, Other Staff Posted by Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi Offices.

Meanwhile Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, along with Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, chaired a review meeting on Friday regarding the preparations for Maha Shivratri.

Chief Secretary Singh assured that all necessary arrangements are in place for the final phase of the Mahakumbh, with the main bath scheduled for February 26 on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Singh emphasised that under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is committed to ensuring a smooth experience for the large number of devotees expected and highlighted that the irrigation department has been instructed to remove silt and raise the water level of the Ganga river.

Singh also assured that water quality standards are being met, with dissolved oxygen levels at the Sangam maintained at 9-10 and the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) remaining under three.

"Mahakumbh is in its final phase, and the main bath is on February 26, on the occasion of Shivratri, and we have come to review the arrangements. On the instructions of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, we will ensure that people do not face any inconvenience, as a large number of people are expected to come on the occasion of Shivratri and the weekend. The irrigation department has been instructed to remove silt and ensure that the water level of river Ganga can be increased," said Singh.

"For bathing, the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) of water should be less than three, and dissolved oxygen should be less than 5. The dissolved oxygen at the Sangam is 9-10 and the BOD is less than three consistently," he said.

DGP Kumar also spoke to ANI. He said that comprehensive arrangements for traffic control and crowd management are being made for Mahakumbh.

Addressing concerns over misleading content circulating on social media, Kumar revealed that over fifty FIRs have been lodged, and strict action will be taken against those responsible. The authorities are closely monitoring social media to tackle misinformation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)