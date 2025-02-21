Mumbai, February 21: The asteroid 2024 YR4, ominously dubbed the "city killer," is rapidly becoming the focus of global attention. Discovered in December 2024, the space rock now has an estimated 1.5% chance (about 1 in 67) of striking Earth during a close flyby on December 22, 2032.

While the probability remains relatively low, it has crossed the critical 1% threshold that prompts heightened monitoring by space agencies worldwide, including NASA. Asteroid 2024 YR4 To Strike Earth in 2032? Possibility of 'City Killer' Asteroid Hitting Earth Rises From 2.3% to 3.1%, Says NASA, Experts Say No Need for Alarm.

Is Mumbai in Danger As ‘City Killer’ Asteroid Approaches Earth?

Astronomers have mapped the asteroid’s potential impact corridor, which stretches from the eastern Pacific Ocean to South Asia. This corridor places major cities like Colombia's Bogotá, Nigeria's Lagos, and Mumbai within its reach. The asteroid is estimated to be between 130 and 300 feet wide—roughly the size of a large office building.

If it were to strike Earth, the impact could unleash an explosion comparable to a hydrogen bomb, causing catastrophic destruction in any city in its path. Asteroid 2024 YR4 May Strike Earth in 2032: Is India at Risk if ‘City Killer’ Asteroid Hits Our World? Know Which Countries Could Be Affected.

Though the chances of a collision with Earth seem slim, astronomers aren’t taking any chances. The odds are decreasing every day, and scientists believe, similar to what happened with Apophis, the probability of an impact will likely reduce to zero over the next few months to years. Bruce Betts, the chief scientist at the Planetary Society, explained that "at some point in the next months to few years, the probability will go to zero."

However, NASA, alongside other space agencies such as the China National Space Administration (CNSA), Roscosmos, and the European Space Agency (ESA), continues to monitor the asteroid’s trajectory closely. In early March and May, astronomers will use NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to refine the asteroid’s size and path, ensuring that no surprises arise when it swings by Earth again in 2028. As it stands, Mumbai and other major cities remain in the potential impact zone—scientists are working tirelessly to ensure that the odds stay in our favour.

