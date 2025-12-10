Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday held a meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh (Photo/ANI)

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], December 10 (ANI): To take stock of the preparations put in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Namrup on December 21, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday held a meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh with several ministers, MLAs, and senior officials of the state government.

It may be noted that during his proposed visit to Assam on December 20 and 21, Prime Minister Modi will formally inaugurate the new terminal building of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar, Guwahati and also unveil a statue of the Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi.

Moreover, during this visit to Upper Assam, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for an ammonia-urea project in Namrup, to be built at a cost of around Rs 12,000 crore, with a production capacity of 12 lakh metric tonnes.

PM Modi will also address a public rally.

During this evening's meeting, Chief Minister Sarma issued a series of directives to ensure seamless arrangements for all events the Prime Minister will attend, including security measures.

He asked the administration to ensure adequate light refreshments, drinking water, and hygienic facilities for the public attending the event, along with proper traffic control and parking arrangements, and availability of primary medical care.

The meeting was attended by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, Industries and Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Borah, Cooperation Minister Jogen Mohan, Labour Welfare Minister Rupesh Gowala, several MLAs, and senior officials, including Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Sarma also visited Namrup to inspect the venue of the proposed public meeting to be attended by the Prime Minister.

He held a meeting with the officials responsible for preparations, reviewed all arrangements in detail, and issued necessary instructions to ensure the event's smooth execution.

During the visit, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, MLAs Taranga Gogoi and Terosh Gowala, Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, and senior officials of various departments were present. (ANI)

