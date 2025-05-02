Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged voters to cast their votes in the ongoing Assam panchayat elections while stressing the importance of exercising voting rights.

Taking to X's post, he wrote, "I urge every eligible voter to cast their votes in Phase I of the #AssamPanchayatPolls today. Your vote matters and will go a long way in strengthening democracy at the grassroots."

Assam government minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prashant Phukan reached the polling booth with his family and cast his vote.

"Everyone is happy with the developments of BJP. BJP will win 90 per cent of the seats in the Panchayat elections," he said.

The voting for the first phase of the panchayat polls started early morning. Long queues of voters were visible in most polling stations.

The first phase of the panchayat elections is being held in 14 districts of the state: Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.

The Assam State Election Commission has made all arrangements to conduct a free and fair election.

Security personnel have been deployed in each polling station.

Earlier, Assam State Election Commissioner said that an adequate number of security personnel will be deployed, along with over 1.20 lakh polling personnel, to ensure the smooth conduct of the election.

The second phase of the polls will be held on May 7 in the remaining 13 districts, and the counting of votes will take place on May 11.

More than 1.80 crore voters, including 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters and 408 other voters, will exercise their franchise in 25007 polling stations in both phases.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) already secured 37 Zila Parishad seats - 35 by the BJP and two by Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The NDA has also secured 288 Anchalik Panchayat seats (259 by BJP and 29 by AGP) unopposed. (ANI)

