Bengaluru, May 2: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced the SSLC Class 10 results for 2025 today, May 2, via a press conference. The results, which were eagerly awaited by nearly 9 lakh students across the state, will be made available for viewing from 12:30 PM onwards at the official websites at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Students can access their marks by entering their roll number and date of birth. Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: KSEAB To Announce Class 10 Results Today at 11:30 AM, Know How To Check Scorecard at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The SSLC exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2025, across 2,818 centres in Karnataka, with over 65,000 evaluators deployed to ensure a smooth evaluation process. With an estimated 8.96 lakh candidates, the KSEAB aims to maintain the academic standards and transparency in this year’s result declaration. For those looking to check their results online, here's a step-by-step guide on how to do so. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 Declared: 86.56% Pass, Adrita Sarkar Tops With 99.43%; Know How To Download Scorecard on wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Steps To Check the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results for 2025:

Here are the steps to check your Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results online:

Go to either karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. On the homepage, look for the "Karnataka SSLC Result 2025" link and click on it. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the specified fields. Click the "Submit" button after entering the required details. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result or take a printout for future reference.

After following the above steps, students can easily access their SSLC Class 10 results and keep a copy for future reference. It's important to note that the online result is provisional, and the official marksheet will be issued by the KSEAB later. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 73.40%, marking a slight decline from the previous year's 83.89%. However, the board had implemented measures like increasing the grade marks normalisation and lowering the qualifying marks to accommodate the changing dynamics.

As students across the state check their results, many are hopeful for better outcomes this year, reflecting their hard work and dedication. With results now available online, students can easily access their scores and continue their academic journey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2025 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).