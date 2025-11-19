Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the Swahid Smarak Khetra (Martyrs' Column) at Boragaon in Guwahati and reviewed the final preparations ahead of the inauguration of this iconic structure on 10 December, observed as Swahid Divas.

It may be noted that the foundation stone of the Swahid Smarak Khetra laid in the year 2019 has been built in the memory of martyrs of Assam Agitation at a sprawling land area covering more than 98 bigha.

The project has facilities like water bodies, auditorium, a prayer hall, a cycle track and facilities for sound and light show, which will highlight different shades of Assam Agitation and Assam history.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected various components of the memorial and took note of the last-minute finishing touches being given to the structure.

Accompanied by senior government officials, Chief Minister Sarma assessed the ongoing works and issued specific instructions to ensure timely completion of all tasks before its inauguration.

The Chief Minister also suggested several measures to enhance the aesthetic, structural and commemorative aspects of the Martyrs' Column, stating that the site should stand as a lasting symbol of Assam's collective gratitude to the martyrs and a space for future generations to reflect upon their sacrifices.

Chief Minister Sarma reiterated the state government's commitment to preserving the memory of the martyrs of the Assam Movement and ensuring that their contributions remain an inspiration for the people of Assam.

The Martyrs' Column at Boragaon will be formally inaugurated on December 10, coinciding with Swahid Divas, a day dedicated to remembering and honouring the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs.

Additional Chief Secretary, Cultural Affairs B Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary to the Implementation of Assam Accord, GD Tripathi, Special Commissioner and Special Secretary PWD Raj Chakraborty and others accompanied the Chief Minister to the Martyrs' Column. (ANI)

