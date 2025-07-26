Guwahati, Jul 26 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged suicide of an assistant engineer of the public works department (PWD), who was purportedly under immense pressure from seniors to overlook malpractices in the construction of a mini-stadium in her area of posting in Bongaigaon.

Leader of the opposition in Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has written to the governor, urging a probe by the CBI or another independent central agency.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Rollout Likely by Late 2026; Minimum Pay May Rise to INR 30,000: Report.

The Congress has also announced statewide protests on Sunday, calling the incident a serious reflection of corruption and administrative pressure within the department.

The assistant engineer, who hailed from Guwahati and was posted in Bongaigaon, was found dead at her apartment on Tuesday.

Also Read | What Is Foot-and-Mouth Virus? All You Need To Know About FMD As It Kills 15 Spotted Deer at Pune Zoo.

An executive engineer of the PWD, a sub-divisional officer and a contractor have been arrested in the case so far for alleged abetment of suicide, police said.

A suicide note was found near the body, in which she purportedly said the two officials put immense pressure on her regarding the construction of a mini-stadium in Bongaigaon.

She alleged that they had forced her to pass inflated bills submitted by the contractor, who has since been arrested. Police are verifying the allegations in the note.

Saikia, in a letter to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, claimed that the deceased engineer had complained to her mother and family members regarding harassment, specifically alleging that she had repeatedly been asked by her seniors to compromise on the quality of construction.

He urged the governor to secure the institution of an appropriate complaint under Section 7 (Offence related to bribery of a Public Servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against the accused.

Saikia also called for a "thorough independent investigation into financial irregularities" in the ongoing mini–stadium constructions at 40 different sites of the state under (NIDA), i.e. NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance project.

Requesting compensation to the assistant engineer's family, the Congress leader said though the state government has already ordered a departmental inquiry, the investigation must be handed to an independent central agency, like the CBI.

"This incident highlights the state government's failure to ensure a safe and supportive work environment for its employees, particularly women, under the BJP administration," Bipul Gogoi, general secretary (organisation), state Congress committee said in a circular shared with the media.

All district party presidents have been directed to organise protest programmes to demand a CBI inquiry and seek justice for the assistant engineer.

"These protests should involve all Congress leaders and members to amplify the voices of women and advocate for a safer workplace," Gogoi added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)