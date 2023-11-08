Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 8 (ANI): Assam Police on Wednesday said it arrested a Congress MLA for allegedly making derogatory remarks about priests, Namgharias (residents of Namghariya village in the Dhemaji district) and seers.

Speaking to ANI, a senior officer of Assam Police said, "The arrested Congress leader has been identified as Aftabuddin Mollah, a sitting MLA from Jaleswar Assembly constituency (Assam)."

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Thick Toxic Haze or Smog Chokes National Capital As Air Quality Index Remains in 'Severe' Category (Watch Video).

A case was registered at Dispur police station under the relevant IPC sections on a complaint, police informed.

The Congress MLA is alleged to have delivered an inflammatory speech targeting priests, Namgharias, and seers at a public meeting in Goalpara district on November 4.

Also Read | Serial Molester Caught in Tamil Nadu: Car Driver Who Would Sexually Abuse Home-Alone Women at Knife-Point, Steal Undergarments Arrested in East Tambaram.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)