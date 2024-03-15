New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on Friday resigned from the party on Friday citing its failure to address people-centric issues and expressing dissatisfaction with the attitude of AICC General Secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh.

In a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Khaleque who was a two-time MLA and a one time MP stated that the conduct of the party's state President and AICC General Secretary had adversely affected the party's prospects in Assam.

Khaleque wrote, "Of late, the party in Assam has taken a strange route where people centric issues have taken a back seat. To safeguard democracy the people must have a keen sense of independence, self-respect and oneness. But unfortunately, over a period of time, I feel that the attitude and approach taken by the party's state President and AICC General Secretary in-charge has ruined the prospect of the party in Assam," he stated in the resignation letter.

"Considering the situation, I feel that it is time for me to step out of the party fold. Therefore, I am tendering my resignation from primary membership of Indian National Congress with immediate effect," Khaleque said.

Sources close to Khaleque have suggested that the exit of the Barpeta MP could have been triggered by Congress party denying a ticket to him.

The Congress has allotted the Barpeta seat to Deep Bayan, the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Sevadal. They also claimed that the party is neglecting the Muslim community in Assam, which prompted him to bid farewell to the Congress.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Khaleque won against AGP's Deepak Das from the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.

While Khaleque was not given a ticket other two Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi were given a ticket this time.

The Congress party on March 12 released a list of 12 candidates for Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The party is contesting 13 out of 14 seats , reserving one for its ally, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

While Gogoi will contest from Jorhat Bordoloi will contest from his seat of Nagaon. Lurinjyoti Gogoi, President, Assam Jatiya Parishad will contest in alliance with the Congress from Dibrugarh. (ANI)

