Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 9 (ANI): BJP's Assam unit on Wednesday alleged that Assam Congress spokespersons are circulating "forged documents of foreign governments" with an intention to influence the state assembly polls and urged people to be aware of such attempts.

"BEWARE: @INCAssam spokespersons are circulating forged documents of foreign governments with an intention to influence #AssamElections as well as irreparably damage India's diplomatic relations with friendly nations," BJP Assam Pradesh said in a post on X.

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The post of BJP Assam Pradesh shared images of "forged documents" with "FAKE" prominently marked on them.

The BJP and Congress have been in war of words after allegations were made by Congress leader Pawan Khera against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife.

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Khera had made allegations at a press conference in the national capital. Both the Chief Minister and his wife have strongly refuted the allegations.

Riniki Bhuyan Sharma had lodged an FIR against Khera and the Assam Police carried out searches at his residence in the national capital on Tuesday.

Khera had alleged that the Chief Minister's wife holds three passports and certain properties were not disclosed in Sarma's election affidavit.

Sarma also launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that its leaders were resorting to "deception" and pushing Khera towards more legal trouble through their actions.

"Congress leaders are so desperate today that they are pushing Pawan Khera towards jail with their own actions. Once again, through him, they have released another set of completely fabricated documents -- already exposed by our team. This is not politics anymore. This is outright deception," he said.

"The Congress ecosystem has lost all sense of responsibility. In just a few hours, the people of Assam will give a fitting reply -- and the Congress leadership will pay the price for this deceit," he added.

Assam will go to the polls today. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)