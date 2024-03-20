Dhubri, Mar 20 (PTI) The additional sessions judge in Dhubri has authorised the court's bench assistant to lodge a complaint against a person for filing a false FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The complainant had filed an FIR alleging that a person had raped his 16-year-old daughter, taken objectionable photographs, and was blackmailing her with them. Consequently, the accused was arrested by police on November 2023.

However, during the trial, the complainant admitted before the judge that his motivation for filing the FIR was rooted in anger over a marriage proposal made by the accused to his daughter. He then expressed his desire to halt the judicial proceedings.

Additional sessions judge Mamata Bhadani, who also serves as the POCSO special judge, observed on March 14 that such frivolous practices cannot be tolerated, given the seriousness and urgency with which cases under the POCSO Act are handled.

In response, she directed the bench assistant, Saurav Karmakar, to file a complaint against the girl's father in the Dhubri Chief Judicial Magistrate Court for lodging a false FIR against the accused. PTI DG

