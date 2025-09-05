Sribhumi (Assam) [India], September 5 (ANI): Assam DGP Harmeet Singh on Thursday visited Sribhumi district and reviewed the performance of police personnel of Sribhumi and Hailakandi districts in the Barak Valley area.

He visited Badarpur police station in Sribhumi district and took part in a review meeting with senior police officials of both bordering districts.

Also Read | National Teachers' Awards 2025: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Awardee Teachers, Calls Educators a 'Powerful Force in Nation-Building' (Watch Video).

The Assam DGP stated that, previously, the Assam police were known for being an insurgency-oriented force, but they have been transforming into a service-oriented organisation. He highlighted the transformation of Assam Police from an insurgency-focused force to a service-oriented organisation.

Speaking to the media, Assam DGP said, "I come here to review Barak Valley's policing, security scenario, crime, etc. I reviewed the performance of police personnel of Sribhumi and Hailakandi districts. Our Chief Minister is saying that, earlier, Assam police was an insurgency-oriented force and now it has transformed and been transforming towards a service organisation."

Also Read | Fact Check: Will Caramel Popcorn Be Taxed at 18% Under GST 2.0? Government Fact-Checks Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai’s Claim.

"Police duty is to provide protection of common people as well as to protect the state and serve the people. I also shared information with our police personnel about service orientation and how we are working on this. I am satisfied with the services of both Sribhumi and Hailakandi police," the Assam DGP added further.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched Chief Minister's Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan in Dhekiajuli constituency. Under this, cheques were distibuted to 31,224 members of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs), covering 29,523 women from rural areas and 1,701 from urban areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted that Assam has around 4 lakh SHGs with 40 lakh women members and said, "Of these, nearly 8.5 lakh women already earn Rs 1 lakh or more annually. Many of these 'Lakhpati Baideus' have even grown into bigger entrepreneurs, earning up to Rs 10 lakh every year, thereby rising to the level of 'Maha Lakhpati Baideu'."

Highlighting the government's efforts, Sarma noted that women had previously faced problems due to high-interest loans from microfinance institutions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)