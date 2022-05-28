Seized vehicle along with Jetcoff bottles in possession of Assam police. (ANI/photo)

Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], May 28 (ANI): Assam Police, during a NAKA checking at Balijan Khan Basti under the Khatkhati Police Station area, recovered psychotropic substances in large quantities on Friday.

"Recovered total 17 cartoons of Chlorpheniramine Maleate and Codeine Phosphate Syrup namely "Jetcoff" (total 16 cartoon and each cartoon containing 120 bottles x 100 ml=1920 bottles and one another loose cartoon containing total 80 Bottles x 100 ml = Grand total 2000 bottles)", stated the Karbi Anglong police.

However, the driver and helper fled the spot taking advantage of the jungle, added police.

The NAKA checking was carried out based on a tip-off by Sub-Inspector Raju Dowarah along with Sub-Inspector Atikur Rahman, Sub-Inspector (P) Swmdwn Swargiary, Assistant Sub-Inspector Arun Nath.

According to police, the vehicle was coming from the Dimapur side.

The recovered psychotropic substances, along with the vehicle and one mobile handset which were found inside the vehicle, were duly seized under the physical supervision of SDPO Bokajan sir, added police.

Efforts are being made to apprehend the accused. (ANI)

