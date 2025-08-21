Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 21 (ANI): Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Dr. Numal Momin highlighted the positive impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers' frequent visits to the North-East region.

According to Dr. Momin, these visits have significantly contributed to the region's development, particularly in Assam.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 21 August 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment, and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

"The frequent visits by Prime Minister Modi and Union Ministers to the North-East are having a very positive impact on this region. PM Modi will visit Assam and bring the gift of many schemes to the people. Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the Panchayat Conference... Assam is progressing very rapidly," he told ANI.

This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam scheduled for September 8 and Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state on August 29.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Srisailam MLA B Rajasekhara Reddy, Followers Accused of Kidnapping, Assaulting Forest Officials in Nandyal District.

Momin stated that the visit would give "moral boosting" to the party workers ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Momin stated, "This is the reflection of PM Narendra Modi's love and affection for Assam and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's love for Assam. After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he made it compulsory for Union Ministers within 15 days to visit the North-Eastern region. This is the first time that the North Eastern region has had an opportunity to meet the central ministers every 15 days."

He further stated that Central ministers barely visited the states during the Congress party's government in the country.

"During the Congress time, a Central Minister came to the region hardly in a year, forget about the Prime Minister or Home Minister. Now, PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and central ministers are coming again and again to the North-Eastern region. This is a very positive sign for the growth of the North-Eastern region," Momin said.

Momin further stated that the PM on his visit would inaugurate and launch several development projects for the benefit of the people of the state. He applauded the Modi-led government for bringing development in the Northeastern states.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Panchayat Sanmilan. That's why people love Narendra Modi and the BJP. Through the government, the North East region has now been able to see the development. Assam is progressing very fast, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Mizoram are also developing very fast. For the first time, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Manipur have been connected with railway connectivity. Narendra Modi has termed the North East as Ashtalakshmi, and he repeatedly says that without the development of the North Eastern region, our country can't grow. He is taking special care to uplift the North-Eastern region. I think after 10 years the North East will become a very developed state and credit goes to Narendra Modi and BJP," Momin said.

Momin noted that Assam is progressing rapidly, with notable improvements in air and rail connectivity. He emphasised that PM Modi prioritises the North-East's development, believing it is crucial for the country's overall growth.

"Assam is progressing very rapidly. Air and rail connectivity have become very good... Prime Minister Modi repeatedly emphasises that the country cannot develop without the development of the North-East," he added.

Notably,

Prime Minister Modi will participate in the centenary celebrations of music legend Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. During his daylong visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects, including the Rs 4,200 crore bio-ethanol plant set up by NRL in Numaligarh.

Additionally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new bridge over the Brahmaputra and the Darrang Medical College. Later, he will return to Guwahati to lay the foundation stone for the Guwahati Ring Road Project, as well as a bridge between Narengi and Kuruwa.

Home Minister Shah will inaugurate the newly-constructed Raj Bhavan in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today.

Shah's day-long visit will also include a special convention of newly elected panchayat members from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The event will be held in Guwahati, where the members will be felicitated in recognition of the NDA's strong performance in the recent panchayat elections.

"On 29th August, the Union Home Minister will visit Guwahati. He will inaugurate the new Raj Bhawan. NDA got a good victory in the Panchayat elections, and all the Panchayat members of NDA will hold a convention on 29th August in Guwahati. The Union Home Minister will attend the convention as the chief guest," said CM Sarma.

In the evening, Shah will inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of Golap Borbora, Assam's first non-Congress Chief Minister, before flying back to New Delhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)