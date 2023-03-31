New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets worth about Rs 15 crore of a former Assam government officer and some companies who allegedly misappropriated official funds.

The case pertains to Ranjit Gogoi, former director of the department of information and public relation of Assam, and others.

A money laundering case against the officer and some private entities was filed by the ED based on a complaint of the chief minister's vigilance cell.

The total value of the assets attached as part of a provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is Rs 14.94 crore, the agency said in a statement.

Probe found, the ED said, that "in connivance with Assam government officials and others, different companies were able to get the work order for Vision Assam Mission Assam Project 2016 (VAMA, 2016), even though they did not have the required prequalification and laundered the proceeds of crime received by them."

"The total proceeds of crime identified in the case till now is Rs 20.48 crore," it said.

The agency had earlier provisionally attached properties worth Rs 5.54 crore in this case.

