New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in floods in Assam and urged party workers to continue extending assistance in rescue and rehabilitation operations.

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Wednesday as 12 more people were killed and 55 lakh people affected across 32 districts with the rising Brahmaputra and Barak rivers inundating new areas.

Also Read | Thomson Alpha 32-Inch Smart TV Launched in India at Rs 9,999.

"My thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in Assam facing unprecedented floods. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Gandhi said on Twitter.

"I urge Congress workers and leaders to continue extending assistance to rescue & rehabilitation operations," the former Congress chief said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray Quits CM’s Residence As Eknath Shinde’s Rebel Ranks Grow; Sanjay Raut Says, ‘Government Will Prove Its Majority in the Assembly’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)