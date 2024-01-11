By Hemant Kumar Nath

Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], January 11 (ANI): Once militancy-hit Karbi Anglong and its people are now celebrating the establishment of peace in the hill district of Assam by involving themselves through cultural movements of which the Karbi Youth Festival is one example.

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival 2024 on January 17 at Taralangso in Assam's Karbi Anglong district and all preparations have been made by the organisers for the biggest cultural event.

Starting in 1974 Karbi Youth Festival that has been working to establish the Karbi culture, customs, indigenous games, foods and Karbi language on the global stage and has been trying to make a bond between all sections of people and religions through culture - is going to celebrate its Golden Jubilee this year.

The Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival will be held from January 12 to January 19.

The Karbi Cultural Society (KCS), which has been organising the Karbi Youth Festival, has made all preparations and arrangements for the 50th edition of the Karbi Youth Festival.

Chandra Singh Kro, President of the Karbi Cultural Society, told ANI that 95 per cent of preparations for the 50th edition of the Karbi Youth Festival have been completed and President Murmu will attend the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival on January 17.

"The flag hoisting ceremony of the festival will be held on January 13 and the festival will continue until January 19. We are trying to preserve Karbi's traditional culture, folk songs, Karbi dance, customs, traditional dresses, and language through the Karbi Youth Festival. Karbi people who are living in different parts of the country will come here to attend the festival. We will establish an institution to preserve all Karbi culture, traditions, folk songs, dances, language, customs etc.," Chandra Singh Kro said.

On the other hand, Richard Tokbi, General Secretary of the reception committee of the 50th edition of the Karbi Youth Festival told ANI that tight security has been placed for the festival as per the protocol.

"I want to thank Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his initiatives. We will get the opportunity to welcome the President of India to the Karbi Youth Festival this time. Tight security arrangements will also be made as per the protocol. We are promoting our culture, our customs and other things. We invite the people of our country and other countries to see our customs and culture," Richard Tokbi said.

This time, the organising committee has invited the embassies of five countries, renowned cultural activists, and resource persons from India and outside of India.

Karbi Anglong was hit by militancy for several decades and the Karbi Cultural Society had played a vital role in bringing a peaceful atmosphere to the hill district.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the historic Karbi Anglong Agreement was signed on September 4, 2021, between the Central and State Governments of Assam and five insurgent groups in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), representatives of Karbi Longri North Cachar Hills Liberation Front/ KLNLF, People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri/ PDCK, United People's Liberation Army/ UPLA, Karbi People's Liberation Tigers/KPLT factions.

Elwin Teron, Chief Advisor to the Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council said that, at a time those people who took weapons in their hands, are now involved in the cultural movement in Karbi Anglong and many former militants are also involved in the Karbi Youth Festival.

"Karbi Cultural Society is in a unique position among the Karbi society and it is a very strong influencing organization. When Karbi Anglong was hit by militancy for several decades and lots of killing, and violence were taking place, at that time the people looked upto this organization to bring peace to Karbi Anglong. Then this organization has played a role in trying to rope in the leadership of the militant organizations to speak with the government and also mediated in various levels. This organization also tried to bring the leadership of various militant organizations to sit together and still is playing a role to prevail peace among the Karbi society," Elwin Teron said. (ANI)

