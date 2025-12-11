Barpeta (Assam) [India], December 11 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the closing ceremony of the 4th National Barpeta Book and Science Fair held at the Municipal playground in Barpeta town on Wednesday.

Upon reaching the fair venue, Governor Acharya paid rich tributes to Barpeta's cultural and historical legacy, recalling the sacrifice of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr of the Assam Movement, on the occasion of Martyr's Day today.

On the occasion, he paid his rich homage to the martyrs of the Assam Movement. He observed that Barpeta has long stood as a fulcrum of Assam's socio-cultural, literary and intellectual evolution.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Governor highlighted Barpeta's enduring role in nurturing Assamese culture, literature, art and socio-intellectual development.

He commended the Barpeta Book Fair Committee for successfully organising the fair for four consecutive years, calling it a noteworthy initiative to preserve Assam's literary and cultural consciousness.

Quoting the Sanskrit verse, "There is no friend like knowledge, no wealth like knowledge, and no joy greater than knowledge," the Governor emphasised India's age-old tradition of valuing learning.

He recalled Barpeta's deep literary legacy, enriched by towering figures such as Srimanta Sankardeva, Shri Shri Madhavdeva, Mathura Das Burha Ata, Dr Banikanta Kakati, Ambikagiri Raychoudhury, Chandraprabha Saikiani and many other renowned personalities in literature, science and social reform.

Governor Acharya praised the book fair for its special activities for children, science exhibitions and creative programmes, stating that fostering a love for books among children builds character, sensitivity and a strong foundation for the nation's future. Citing Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the Governor remarked that "books build bridges between cultures" and stated that literature and knowledge unite humanity beyond language and geography.

He further noted that India's knowledge heritage, shaped by ancient universities like Takshashila and Nalanda, is being revitalised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Governor also highlighted initiatives in Assam under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, including the development of Bordowa Than, global recognition of the Charaideo Maidams, inauguration of Swahid Smarak Kshetra and the conferment of Classical Language status to Assamese.

The Governor, on the occasion, urged the people to contribute wholeheartedly toward India's goal of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He expressed hope that Assam and its people continue progressing on the path of unity, peace, development and prosperity.

The programme was attended by Minister Panchayat and Rural Development, who is also the Chairman of the Granthamela Committee Ranjeet Kumar Dass, District Commissioner Barpeta Rohan Kumar Jha, Scientist, CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat Dr Bipul Das, Executive Director, Bongaigaon Refinery Nayan Kumar Baruah along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

