Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 9 (ANI): On the occasion of the 93rd Indian Air Force Day, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, honouring the bravery and dedication of air force personnel, witnessed an Air Show, displaying the Air Force's skill, precision, and valour at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh were also present on the occasion. The flying display encapsulated this year's theme for the celebrations,"Infallible Impervious and Precise"- "acuuk, abhedy v sttiik".

Hailing the aerobatic exposition of the Air Force, Governor Acharya said, "The mighty roar of the C-17 in the sky, the flight of the indigenous Tejas, the speed of the Mirage 2000, and the precision of the Rafale showcased India's strength and confidence in a magnificent way. The spectacle filled every Indian heart with pride, a sense of security, and patriotism."

The Governor praised the Air Show as a remarkable demonstration of the Indian Air Force's professionalism, discipline, and dedication.

"The brave men and women of the Air Force embody the strength and spirit of our nation through their excellence in the skies," he added.

Commending the Indian Air Force for organizing such a grand spectacle, Acharya said, "I wholeheartedly laud the Indian Air Force and all those who contributed to making this event a resounding success. It not only highlighted India's air power but also inspired our youth to pursue excellence and serve the nation with honour."

Governor Acharya noted that such events deepen the bond between citizens and the Armed Forces while fostering national pride.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Indian Air Force for its sustained service to the nation. (ANI)

