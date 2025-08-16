Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 16 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, according to a release issued by the PRO, Assam Raj Bhawan.

In his condolence message, Governor Acharya said, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri La Ganesan. He served the people of Nagaland with dedication and commitment. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the nation".

The Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed to the Almighty to give them strength and courage to bear this profound loss. "May his noble soul rest in eternal peace," he added.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, DMK MP Kanimozhi, and other leaders and officials also expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the late Governor.

Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Governor La. Ganesan, who passed away in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

La Ganesan passed away at 6:23 pm at Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

Nagaland has declared seven days of state mourning from August 16 to 22.

During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly hoisted, and there will be no official entertainment by state government departments, Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen said in a notification.

Born in 1945 in Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, La Ganesan's association with the RSS predated his schooling. He joined the BJP in 1991 to help broaden the party's base in Tamil Nadu, serving as Organising Secretary, National Secretary, All India Vice President, and State President.

When he was appointed as the Joint State Organiser of Tamil Nadu RSS, he was asked to serve in the BJP to broaden the base of the party in 1991. He served in the positions of Organising Secretary of the State BJP, National Secretary, All India Vice President and was appointed as State President of Tamil Nadu.

He was also a Rajya Sabha member representing the Bhopal constituency for 18 months.

Ganesan was appointed Governor of Manipur from August 27, 2021, to February 19, 2023, and also held additional charge as Governor of West Bengal between July 18, 2022, and November 17, 2022. He took oath as Governor of Nagaland on February 20, 2023. (ANI)

