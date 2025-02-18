Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], February 18 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who was in Kokrajhar, interacted with farmers, artisans, weavers and entrepreneurs at the Central Institute of Technology (CIT) in Kokrajhar.

Governor Acharya lauded the individuals for their remarkable contributions to weaving, entrepreneurship, and organic farming. He said their contribution to prosperity in agriculture and allied sectors plays a vital role in Assam's economic development, according to a press release from the Assam Governor's office.

Highlighting India's rich heritage, the Governor said the role and services rendered by the farmers, weavers, artisans and entrepreneurs for making the state and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) self-reliant have been exceptional.

He also asked them to become role models to the next generation of entrepreneurs, enabling Assam and BTR to carve a niche in the country's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Governor Acharya also underscored the relentless efforts of the Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the State and Council Governments, to support farmers through various welfare schemes.

He asked everyone to take advantage of these initiatives to establish themselves as role models in the sector. Encouraging sustainable agricultural practices, he stressed that organic and systematic farming has the potential to transform farmers into employment generators.

He appealed to everyone to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, describing it as a source of inspiration that offers new ideas to enhance their standard of living, the press release further stated.

As part of the event, the Governor ceremoniously handed over essential goods to the District Commissioner of Kokrajhar under Governor Assam Amrit Sarovar Sadbhavna Sangat Protsahan Yojana. (ANI)

