Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 9 (ANI): Assam Governor and President of the Indian Red Cross Society, Assam State Branch, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, attended the celebration of World Red Cross Day 2025 and unveiled three commemorative busts of Jean Henry Dunant, Dr. Poal Chandra Duarah and Renuka Devi Barkataki at the Indian Red Cross Society, Assam State Branch campus in Guwahati on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya expressed his profound happiness in unveiling the memorials of the legendary figures who epitomise humanitarian service and selfless dedication through the motto of the Red Cross.

"The unveiling of busts is a tribute to the selfless souls who have given true meaning to humanitarian service," the Governor remarked.

Highlighting the enduring legacy of the three personalities, the Governor noted that their contributions transcend time and continue to inspire generations of Red Cross volunteers. They represent the spirit of compassion and courage.

Describing the Red Cross as more than just an organisation, Governor Acharya lauded the Assam State Branch of the Red Cross for its deep commitment, unwavering sensitivity, and consistent efforts in public welfare.

He also attributed the selfless services of the Red Cross Society to its unflinching commitment to human welfare.

"Humanity is not just a concept--it is an emotion," he said, adding that when one acts with compassion in response to another's pain, that is the true expression of humanity.

Recalling India's timeless tradition of compassion, he cited spiritual leaders like Gautam Buddha, Lord Mahavira, and Swami Vivekananda who have long guided society toward selfless service.

It may be mentioned that Jean Henry Dunant was the founder of the Red Cross Movement, inspiring people across the world to unite in the service of humanity through his compassion.

Dr. Poal Chandra Duara was the founder of the Guwahati Red Cross Society Hospital, who dedicated his life to human service. Renuka Devi Barkataki is largely responsible for bringing the Indian Red Cross Society, Assam State Branch to its present position and the programme was attended by the Chairman of the Assam State Branch of the Indian Red Cross Society, AK. Absar Hazarika, former vice chairman and social worker, Padma Ajay Dutta, along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

