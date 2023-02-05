Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 5 (ANI): Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi, who was on his visit to the Tinsukia district today, asked the Deputy Commissioner to implement the flagship programmes of the Centre and state effectively.

Mukhi asked the district administration to expedite the schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the state and meet the projected deadline.

Also Read | Cancer Patients in Bihar Rising Due to Drinking Arsenic-Rich Water in Villages Situated On of Ganga.

He asked Deputy Commissioner Narsing Pawar and heads of departments to showcase their administrative acumen towards the implementation of the Central government schemes and make Tinsukia an ideal district in the field of scheme implementation relating to the social security of the people.

In a meeting held at the conference room of the DC office, the Governor met the officials of the district administration and reviewed the progress of different Central government schemes.

Also Read | Magha Purnima 2023: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Urges People To Follow Path Shown by Guru Ravidass To Wipe Out Various Social Maladies Prevalent in Society.

The Governor also took stock of the electrification work in the district.

On the agricultural front, the Governor took stock of the schemes to achieve farmers' welfare.

He also laid emphasis on doubling the farmers' income besides multiple cropping on the same plot of land.

The Governor also met the higher officials of the security agencies and took stock of the law and order in Tinsukia and had a detailed discussion on all aspects that potentially determine the law and order in the district. The Governor further advised the officials to provide good public service by being polite to the public and giving their best towards public service. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)