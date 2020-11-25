Guwahati, Nov 25 (PTI) The Assam government has declared a half holiday on Thursday as a mark of respect to former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who died due to post-COVID complications on Monday.

Gogoi's mortal remains will be cremated here on Thursday.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Dies at 60: Argentina President Cristina Kirchner, Indian Politicians Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, US Democrat Jessica Ramos & Others Pay Tribute.

A notification issued by the General Administration Department on Wednesday said "the state government has declared a half holiday from 1 pm on the day of cremation tomorrow".

During this period, all state government offices, public sector undertakings, corporations, boards and educational institutions will remain closed.

Also Read | UP Cabinet Approves Proposal for Implementation of Ganga Expressway Project Worth Rs 6,402 Crore.

The state government, in the notification, also expressed its profound sorrow at the demise of the 84-year old former chief minister, who led the Congress government for three successive terms in office since 2001.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)