Guwahati, Dec 13 (PTI) Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday accepted the claim of the elected members of the UPPL, BJP and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) to form a new executive council of the BTC.

The governor has accepted the formal request made by the elected members of the three parties as a post-poll coalition to form the new executive council with United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Bodo as the new Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

Also Read | IRCTC Denies ‘Mailing Only Sikhs’ Amidst Farmers’ Protest to Highlight Modi Govt’s Initiatives For The Community.

The UPPL has won 12 seats, BJP nine and GSP one seat in the elections for the 40-member council, while the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats and the Congress secured one seat.

The 21 newly-elected members of the coalition, led by Bodo, visited Raj Bhavan in the evening, staking claim to form the executive council.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: Govt to Soon Hold Next Round of Talks with Protesting Farmers to End Stalemate, Says Union Minister Kailash Choudhary.

As the governor is at present out of the station, the letters of claim to form the council were received by the Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor SS Meenakshi Sundaram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)