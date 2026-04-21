NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21: The students of CS Academy have delivered an exceptional performance in the CBSE Grade 10 Board Examinations for the academic year 2025-26, with a notable rise in subject centums emerging as a defining highlight of this year's results. The achievement reflects the collective commitment of students, educators, and parents toward sustained academic excellence.

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This year's results stand out for the significant increase in both the number of centums across subjects and the number of students achieving them, indicating not just high performance, but deeper academic mastery across disciplines.

Leading the cohort, Dhaswanth and Srinidi secured the top position with an outstanding score of 495/500, followed closely by Dharshini with 493, and Thanvin with 492. The results highlight not only individual brilliance but also the strong academic culture fostered at the school.

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An impressive 84 students, accounting for over 56% of the cohort, scored 90% and above, while 129 students (over 86%) crossed the 80% benchmark. The school recorded a commendable overall average of 89%.

Subject-wise performance was particularly remarkable this year, with a clear upward trend in centums across multiple subjects. Tamil recorded 7 centums, while Social Science and Artificial Intelligence saw multiple students achieving perfect scores, with Artificial Intelligence witnessing a particularly strong surge. This growth compared to the previous academic year reflects enhanced subject proficiency and a focused academic approach.

The highest marks recorded in other subjects include 99 in English, Mathematics, and Science, reinforcing the academic depth and consistency demonstrated by students across disciplines.

Srinidi, one of the rank holders of the Grade 10 results, said, "My journey at CS Academy has been both enriching and transformative. I'm grateful for the guidance and support at CS Academy that helped me stay focused and perform at my best."

Congratulating the students on their achievement, the school leadership expressed pride in their perseverance and dedication. Ms. Smitha Baburaj, Principal - CBSE, shared, "This year's results reflect a stronger focus on conceptual understanding and student ownership of learning. It is encouraging to see this translate into consistent performance, and I appreciate the efforts of our teachers and the Grade 10 team in enabling this."

At CS Academy, the focus continues to remain on nurturing well-rounded learners by combining academic rigor with a supportive and engaging learning environment. The Grade 10 results stand as a testament to this holistic approach that not only drives outcomes but also builds the foundation for sustained excellence.

To know more about CS Academy, Coimbatore, visit: www.csacoimbatore.com

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